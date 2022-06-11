Local

Person Arrested After Fire at Satanic Temple in Salem

Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person is in custody in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, late Friday night, police said.

Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Aerial footage from the scene showed at least three fire trucks and a handful of police vehicles.

Lucien Greaves, the temple’s co-founder and spokesperson, posted on Twitter what appeared to be security camera images of a man wearing a gray T-shirt adorned with the word "GOD."

Greaves said the man was spreading accelerant on the temple's headquarters, specifically saying he believed the suspect used gasoline. The pictures Greaves shared also showed flames in at least two areas of the temple's porch.

According to Greaves, the damage to the temple was “not insignificant.”

“It went up fast,” he wrote on Twitter.

Greaves later told his social media followers that Salem police had apprehended the suspect, saying he was "apparently too stupid to not try to watch the flames instead of staying hidden."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Salem police for more information.

