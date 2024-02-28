Person arrested for arson after fire at RI mansion

A person was arrested after a fire broke out at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, Wednesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire occurred on Ruggles Avenue.

Foster Krupa was charged with arson and robbery, Newport police said.

Caution tape could be seen surrounding a section of the mansion, but there was no visible damage from the outside of the property, according to WJAR. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

The mansion sits on seven acres of land that faces the Cliff Walk and is over 40,000-square-feet, WJAR reported, citing a real estate listing.

The property was listed for sale several years ago and is reportedly one of the few privately owned mansions that remain in that location.

Krupa will be arraigned in Newport District Court.