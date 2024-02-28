Rhode Island

Person arrested for arson after fire at RI mansion

The property was listed for sale several years ago and is reportedly one of the few privately owned mansions that remain in that location

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A person was arrested after a fire broke out at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, Wednesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire occurred on Ruggles Avenue.

Foster Krupa was charged with arson and robbery, Newport police said.

Caution tape could be seen surrounding a section of the mansion, but there was no visible damage from the outside of the property, according to WJAR. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The mansion sits on seven acres of land that faces the Cliff Walk and is over 40,000-square-feet, WJAR reported, citing a real estate listing.

The property was listed for sale several years ago and is reportedly one of the few privately owned mansions that remain in that location.

Krupa will be arraigned in Newport District Court.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Feb 24

Rhode Island stained glass window showing dark-skinned Jesus Christ heading to Memphis museum

Rhode Island Feb 21

New lanes being added to Washington Bridge in RI to alleviate traffic congestion

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us