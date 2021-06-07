Person Arrested in Steamship Authority Sex Assault, Police Say

A person was arrested after an alleged sexual assault at the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts in Falmouth, according to police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police. Authorities added that it was not clear whether it occurred on a ferry.

The alleged attacker fled in a vehicle someone else was driving, which state troopers stopped a short distance away, according to state police. That person was arrested.

No further details were immediately available.

The case remains under investigation, state police say.