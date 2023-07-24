Person arrested with gun, stolen vehicle in Boston, police say

A person arrested Monday evening in Boston had a stolen vehicle and a gun, police said.

The vehicle was recovered shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court in the city's Mission Hill area, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said an arrest was made, but they did not name a suspect. A firearm was also found, they added.

The department said it was responding to an incident that occurred in Stoughton, Massachusetts, but did not give any further information.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.