Person Barricaded at Norwood Hotel, Bringing Out SWAT Team, Police Say

Police didn't share more information about the person who was barricaded, including whether they were believed to be armed

By Asher Klein

A person has barricaded themselves in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the Hampton Inn on Route 1, according to Norwood police.

They said there was no threat to the community or business in the area, police said.

Police didn't share more information about the person who was barricaded, including whether they were believed to be armed.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to local and state police for more information.

