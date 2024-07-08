Person charged in South Shore stabbings found dangerous, held without bail

A Massachusetts native accused in a series of stabbings on the South Shore and a murder in Connecticut will remain held without bail after being found to be dangerous.

Jared Ravizza allegedly stabbed four girls at a Braintree movie theater and two workers at a Plymouth McDonald's in May. Investigators believe the attacks were random.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prior to the incidents in Massachusetts, Ravizza allegedly carried out the deadly stabbing of 70-year-old Bruce Feldman in Deep River, Connecticut. A warrant in that state charges Ravizza with one count of murder, two counts of animal cruelty and one count of criminal mischief.

Further evaluation was ordered as Ravizza, a native of Chilmark on Martha's Vineyard, was held at Bridgewater State Hospital. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a hearing had determined that the defendant was dangerous.

On May 25, after Feldman's killing, Ravizza allegedly entered the McDonald's drivethrough in a black Porsche, then got out of the vehicle and urinated, before becoming argumentative at the drivethrough window. Ravizza allegedly lunged out of the Porsche's vehicle and stabbed the employee with what seemed to be a large kitchen knife, prosecutors said.

Ravizza drove the vehicle forward and parked it, then went inside the McDonald's, according to prosecutors. Behind the counter, authorities said, Ravizza stabbed a female employee in the arm, leaving a wound that was about two inches deep. It was that employee's first day on the job, according to a police account shared in the court filing.

The stabbings at the AMC Braintree that night injured four girls — ages 9 to 17 — who were watching the movie "If."

Lisa Dembowski told NBC10 Boston her three daughters and their friend were the only ones in the theater when Ravizza came up behind them.

"My oldest was leaning over to get something. [The suspect] got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top chest, and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time and then got their friend and then ran off," she said.

The four suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.