Person Critically Injured in Boston Stabbing: Police

A person has been critically inured in a reported stabbing in Boston, police said Monday night.

Boston police responded to Atkinson and Southampton streets after receiving a call at 7:30 p.m.

One person was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A number of officials were on scene, and crime scene tape was visible.

There have been no arrests, and police did not provide any information on a suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing.