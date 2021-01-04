Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Person Critically Injured in Boston Stabbing: Police

No arrests have been made, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person has been critically inured in a reported stabbing in Boston, police said Monday night.

Boston police responded to Atkinson and Southampton streets after receiving a call at 7:30 p.m.

One person was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

Should 2nd Doses of COVID Vaccines Be Delayed to Immunize More People Sooner?

coronavirus 2 hours ago

‘Efficient Process': Relatively High Percentage of Mainers Have Received Vaccine

A number of officials were on scene, and crime scene tape was visible.

There have been no arrests, and police did not provide any information on a suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTON
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us