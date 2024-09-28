Person critically injured in Roxbury crash involving motorcycle

A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say officers responded around 3:06 p.m. to the area of Northampton and Washington streets for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal reconstruction team were notified and were responding to the scene, which remained active.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.