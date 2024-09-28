Boston

Person critically injured in Roxbury crash involving motorcycle

Boston police said homicide detectives and the fatal reconstruction team were responding to the scene in the area of Northampton and Washington streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say officers responded around 3:06 p.m. to the area of Northampton and Washington streets for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal reconstruction team were notified and were responding to the scene, which remained active.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BostonRoxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us