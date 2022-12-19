Man in His 50s Dead After Ammonia Incident in Norwood

Numerous agencies have responded to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where a man has died following an ammonia incident.

The ammonia leak occurred earlier Monday afternoon at 140 Morgan Drive, the listed address for Home Market Foods, Norwood police and fire officials said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives are on scene at the industrial property to investigate a fatal incident. According to the district attorney, Norwood Police and Fire received a 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. reporting an ammonia leak that had caused personal injury at a food processing facility on Morgan Drive.

A preliminary investigation reveals two men were working for an outside contractor in the vicinity of an ammonia leak when it initiated, the DA said.

Norwood first responders were able to stabilize one man and he was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment. There was no update on his condition.

The second man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead on scene, the DA said. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The Norwood Fire Department says the leak has been isolated to the building, and the state hazardous materials team is on scene actively working to mitigate the leak. As of 4 p.m., the fire department said some progress had been made securing the leak.

According to the fire department, there is no danger to the surrounding area, and there is no need for further evacuations at this time.

DFS #Rehab 6 and #ISU 3 are supporting the @TownofNorwoodMA Fire Department and #District3 #Hazmat techs at today's Tier 2 Hazmat incident. pic.twitter.com/3ZktNpNzli — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) December 19, 2022

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services classified the event as a Tier 2 Hazmat incident and said it had deployed crews to support the Norwood Fire Department and hazmat technicians.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state fire marshal are both on scene, as well.

There was no immediate word on what caused the leak. The district attorney said their initial investigation, which included reviewing video surveillance from within the facility, did not indicate any foul play in the man's death, however he cautioned that their investigation is in its very beginning stages.

The DA added that investigators will not be able to enter the immediate area for some number of hours because the area within the building is still subject to "dangerously high concentrations of the noxious substance."

“The information that we have is that this is an incredibly dangerous situation for the fire, Haz-Mat and police personnel responding,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in his statement. “We will be proceeding with this investigation as quickly as safety allows.”

Firefighters are still on scene assisting the state hazmat team, and operations are expected to be ongoing for some time.