Person Dead After Going to Grab Personal Belongings From Burning Home, Fire Marshal Says

One person is dead following an early-morning fire at a home in Cummington, Massachusetts, after they allegedly went to grab personal belongings and were unable to escape the flames.

A second resident of the home was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a statement from Cummington Fire Chief Adam Dragon, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

“On behalf of the Cummington Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” the fire chief said. “This is a tragedy for them and our community.”

The Cummington Fire Department responded to Thayer Corner Road after someone called 911 to report the fire around 5:37 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found the single-family home was fully involved and it took them more than two hours to battle the flames.

According to fire officials, the home had working smoke alarms.

The state fire marshal is reminding everyone of the importance of quickly getting out when there's a fire.

“If there’s a fire at home, it’s urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 911,” Ostroskey said. “A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced.”

The home suffered catastrophic damage, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby houses. One vehicle was damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but officials say they have found no evidence that it was intentionally set. An investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.