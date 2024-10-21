Person dead after shooting in Fitchburg

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, closing Main Street for hours.

Little information has been shared at this point, but the Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirms Fitchburg police and Mass. State Police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred on Main Street just before 7 p.m.

Officials have not shared any details about the victim, or if any arrests have been made.

Police said Main Street was still closed as of 11 p.m. No word on when it will reopen.

Further information was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.