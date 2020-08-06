Person Dead After Truck Crashes In Woods Off I-95 In Sharon

A person is dead after a truck drove off Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts and crashed into a tree, police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway between exits 9 and 10, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the male victim was the only occupant of the vehicle, and that the truck drove into the woods before crashing.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.