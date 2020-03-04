Local
Person Dead in Mass. Pike Motorcycle Crash in Brighton

Massachusetts State Police didn't say how the motorcycle crashed or give any information about the person who died

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A motorcycle crashed, leaving a person dead, at an exit of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash at exit 18 of Interstate 90 didn't involve vehicles besides the motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police didn't say how the motorcycle crashed or give any information about the person who died.

The exit 18 ramp is closed for the investigation, police said.

Police didn't immediately offer other details.

