MANCHESTER

Person Dead in NH Fire; Firefighter Among 2 Taken to Boston Hospitals

The blaze left people hanging out of windows, and among six people rescued was a baby

By Malcolm Johnson and Asher Klein

A person has died in a fire that burned a building where several more people were rescued in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday, officials said.

A firefighter was burned and had to be flown to Boston for treatment, Manchester fire Chief Andy Parent said. Another person was being taken to a Boston hospital as well.

The heavy fire, raging on three floors of a building on Dutton Street, was reported about 6 p.m., Parent said. Five people were rescued by a ladder on the third floor of the building -- there were multiple people hanging out of windows on that floor -- and another person was rescued from a second-floor porch.

Among those saved was a baby.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

