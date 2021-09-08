Death in Northboro Being Investigated; Eversource Says Person Touched Power Line

A person has died in Northboro, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities didn't immediately indicate what the circumstances were around what they referred to as an unattended death. Massachusetts State Police detectives were investigating the death, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

When asked about the incident, an Eversource representative provided this statement:

This morning our crews responded to an incident on South Street in Northboro where a member of the public came into contact with one of our wires. Upon arrival we immediately de-energized the local area so that first responders could safely provide assistance. At this time we have no further details, but we'll continue to work with authorities as they investigate what happened.

Earlier, Northboro police had advised the public to avoid South Street at Garrison Circle amid an investigation. Traffic was being detoured at Longfellow Road and Northgate Road.

Emergency vehicles were seen at the location.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.