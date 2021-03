A person has died in some kind of pedestrian accident in Malden, Massachusetts, Monday, the city said on Twitter.

Police told city officials of the accident in front of the Econo Lodge on Hunting Street, according to the tweet. Officials urged the public to avoid the area of the accident for the time being.

No other details were immediately released.

The Malden Police have informed us that there was a fatal pedestrian accident on Hunting Street in front of the Econo Lodge. Please avoid the area for the time being. — City of Malden (@TheCityofMalden) March 8, 2021

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.