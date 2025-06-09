New Hampshire

Person dies after jumping out of moving vehicle in Bedford, NH

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

Police say a person has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Bedford police said they responded to a "motor vehicle incident" around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane. Reports were that a male had jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The male, who was later determined to have been a passenger in a vehicle, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the incident is "active and ongoing," police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone who saw anything on Wallace Road leading up to the incident is being asked to call Bedford police at 603-472-5113.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jun 3

2 drivers killed, passenger hurt in Hooksett, NH, SUV crash

New Hampshire Jun 5

Consultant behind AI-generated robocalls mimicking Biden goes on trial in NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us