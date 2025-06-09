Person dies after jumping out of moving vehicle in Bedford, NH

Police say a person has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Bedford police said they responded to a "motor vehicle incident" around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane. Reports were that a male had jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The male, who was later determined to have been a passenger in a vehicle, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the incident is "active and ongoing," police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone who saw anything on Wallace Road leading up to the incident is being asked to call Bedford police at 603-472-5113.