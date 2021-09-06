Person Dies, Another Saved From Fire on Labor Day in Brighton

A person died in a fire that erupted in the rear of a building in Boston's Brighton neighborhood just after midnight Monday morning, fire officials said.

Another person was taken to the hospital, along with two firefighters, after a resident of the building was rescued from the roof amid "extremely difficult conditions," Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said.

The blaze consumed the second- and third-floor porches of a multi-family home on Perthshire Road near Bigelow Street about 12:30 a.m., leaving nine residents displaced. The Red Cross and city officials were helping to house them, firefighters said.

The person who was rescued was found on the roof above a first-floor porch as firefighters arrived, Dempsey said. The body was found on the third floor, which was engulfed in fire, along with parts of the second floor.

At approximately 12:30 this morning Companies responded to 32 Perthshire Road in Brighton, heavy fire in the rear of a 2 1/2 story occupied building. Fire on floors 2 and 3 on the rear porches , a 2nd and 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/I0lzTqomuH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

BFD-FIU are investigating the cause of the fire. BFD-VAU ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ , ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ all helping with the 9 residents affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/3SbvzGd7Dg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

A neighbor said the person who died, who hasn't yet been identified, was trying to help get others out of the burning building.

"It chokes me up to know that he's helped saved lives of these people and didn't make it out himself," said the neighbor, Victor Franco.

Another witness heard a woman screaming in the building.

"I heard screaming from down the street. She was screaming for help," Donna McIsaac said. "I didn't know what I would find but, as I got closer, I saw the brightness in the sky and several of the other occupants in the house were sitting here in shock."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.