Person Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

Someone died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials.

The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the mobile home when they got there, and because of a report that someone was still inside, they went into the home and found an unconscious person, the release said. The person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

Officials have not yet identified the person who died, and an autopsy has been set for Wednesday. An investigation into the fire itself is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to get in touch with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.