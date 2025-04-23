Person dies in fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

A person has died after apparently falling at the Purgatory Chasm Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said troopers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of person who fell and found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case as an unattended death.

No other information was immediately available.