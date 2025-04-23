Massachusetts

Person dies in fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

The case is under investigation as an unattended death, Massachusetts State Police said

By Thea DiGiammerino

First responders on scene at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on April 23, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A person has died after apparently falling at the Purgatory Chasm Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said troopers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of person who fell and found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case as an unattended death.

No other information was immediately available.

