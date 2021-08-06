Local

I-90

Person Dies in Crash Involving Truck on Mass. Pike in Boston, Police Say

The crash took place between a truck and a passenger vehicle on the westbound side of the highway near the Cambridge Street Overpass, Massachusetts State Police said

By Asher Klein and Kwani A. Lunis

NBC10 Boston

A serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Friday left a person dead, police said.

Massachusetts State Police initially said a person was ejected from a vehicle, but later said the victim was outside a truck inspecting an equipment malfunction when another vehicle hit the truck.

The crash took place on the westbound side of the highway near the Cambridge Street Overpass, police said.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked by the crash, which caused a traffic jam, and police urged people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more information when it's available.

