Person Dies in Crash Involving Truck on Mass. Pike in Boston, Police Say

A serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Friday left a person dead, police said.

Massachusetts State Police initially said a person was ejected from a vehicle, but later said the victim was outside a truck inspecting an equipment malfunction when another vehicle hit the truck.

The crash took place on the westbound side of the highway near the Cambridge Street Overpass, police said.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked by the crash, which caused a traffic jam, and police urged people to avoid the area.

MSP investigating serious crash on Route 90 Westbound in Brighton in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. A TT unit and passenger vehicle involved. One party was ejected from the passenger vehicle. Two lanes blocked for crash. Avoid the area. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We unfortunately have confirmed that the ejected party on the scene of Route 90 Westbound in Brighton is deceased. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021

This story will be updated with more information when it's available.