Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton police

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

There is no information on the victim at this point

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police lights
NBC News

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police.

Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 508-941-0234.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office will release further information as warranted, police added.

This article tagged under:

Brockton policeMassachusettsBrocktonFatal Shooting
