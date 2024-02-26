HOLLISTON

Person flown to hospital from Holliston High School, ‘in good hands,' officials say

"We know that these types of incidents can be frightening for anyone involved," the school superintendent and police and fire chiefs said

By Asher Klein

Holliston High School on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
A person was flown from Holliston High School to a hospital by a medical helicopter Monday for what administrators at the Massachusetts school described as a medical emergency.

It wasn't immediately clear what type of medical emergency took place or if a student was involved. The person who was flown to the hospital was "receiving the proper care needed and is in good hands," according to the town's school superintendent and police and fire chiefs.

"We know that these types of incidents can be frightening for anyone involved, and we also ask that you respect the privacy of the individual involved," the officials said in the statement.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

