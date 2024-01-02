Cambridge

Person found dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in Cambridge

About 30 to 40 residents were displaced, according to authorities, adding that one firefighter suffered a minor injury

By Anthony Vega

A person was found dead after a fire at an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Chester Street, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from two windows of a first-floor apartment, according to fire officials. Some occupants on the second and third floors had to be rescued with ladder trucks.

An occupant of one of the apartments was found dead, fire officials said.

About 30 to 40 residents were displaced, according to authorities, adding that one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

