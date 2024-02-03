Person found dead after Littleton, NH house fire

A person is dead following a fire at a home in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Officials received a call around 9:39 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a residential structure at 12 Hilltop Manner Extension, according to a joint statement from State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller and Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.

Littleton police were the first on scene and found one person dead inside the home. The victim's name, as well as the cause and manner of their death, is pending an autopsy.

The blaze had self-extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire department, officials said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. Further details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289, or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

The state fire marshal is also reminding everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes.