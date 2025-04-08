Person found dead in fire at Connecticut apartment building

A person has died in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Hartford Monday night.

Fire officials said they responded to 636 Prospect Ave., a 72-unit apartment complex, for a reported fire coming from the fifth floor.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Guertin told NBC Connecticut that an adult died in the fire. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The fire was confined to one apartment, and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. It's unclear how many people will be displaced.

The fire marshal is conducting an investigation.