Woman found slain in car at Logan airport garage, Lowell man wanted

A man is wanted on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found at Boston's Logan airport on Wednesday night, police say.

The woman, 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu of Whitman, was reported missing on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police. She's believed to have been killed by Kevin Kangethe, a 40-year-old from Lowell who knew Mbitu and is believed to have flown to Kenya.

State police were working with authorities in Kenya to find Kangethe, who was wanted on suspicion of killing Mbitu.

The car where the body was found was in the Central Parking facility about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Mbtiu was reported missing Wednesday by BAMSI, a Brockton-based charity that said she worked there. According to their missing persons post, she was last seen leaving work on Monday in Halifax, Massachusetts, and was driving a white SUV.

It wasn't immediately clear how Mbitu was killed; authorities said only that evidence at the scene indicated "she was the victim of a homicide."

Police didn't believe there was a threat to the public or at Logan airport.