A person was found dead in a house fire in Falmouth Sunday night, according to the Fire Department.

The house was engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to the Falmouth Fire Department, who received the call just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire at 663 Gifford St.

The Fire Department removed the deceased person from the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the house is most likely a total loss, according to officials.