A person found shot in a vehicle in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has life-threatening injuries, Boston police said Thursday.

The initial call came in for a car accident with entrapment, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene on Ruthven Street, they realized the victim had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.