Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Person Grazed by Bullet Fired From Moving Vehicle on Route 1 in Chelsea

Police are investigating after shots were fired from an SUV in Chelsea, Massachusetts

NBC Universal, Inc.

A victim was grazed by one of multiple bullets fired from an SUV Thursday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Police in Chelsea said three people were in a Mitsubishi SUV when shots were fired from the vehicle on Route 1.

The driver of the SUV continued south, crossing the Tobin Bridge into Boston.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

South Portland 3 hours ago

Moose on the Loose Brings Out Crowds on 2-Day Lark Through Maine City

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Natick Parents Who Lie on COVID Health Forms Will Be Fined

Another driver's vehicle was hit with three bullets as it took an exit ramp into Chelsea. One person, who was believed to have been grazed by a bullet, was treated on scene and taken to Whidden Hospital as a precaution.

Authorities say there was a child in the victim's car. The child was not hurt.

Police believe the shooting happened after a verbal altercation at the Square One Mall in Saugus.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingChelsea
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us