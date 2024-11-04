Brockton

Person hit by bus in Brockton has severe injuries, police say

By Thea DiGiammerino

The scene of a serious crash involving a bus and a pedestrian in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a bus in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police confirmed they responded to the crash on Colonel Bell Drive around 12:45 p.m. The victim, identified only as female, has severe injuries.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

