Person hit by bus in Brockton has severe injuries, police say

A person suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a bus in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police confirmed they responded to the crash on Colonel Bell Drive around 12:45 p.m. The victim, identified only as female, has severe injuries.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.