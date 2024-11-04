Person hit by bus in Brockton has severe injuries, police say

A person suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a bus in Brockton, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, according to police.
Police confirmed they responded to the crash on Colonel Bell Drive around 12:45 p.m. The victim, identified only as female, has severe injuries.
More details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
