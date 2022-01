A pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 139 near Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT warned the right lane on Route 139 west and the ramp to Route 24 are closed for the investigation. Details on the person's injuries were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.