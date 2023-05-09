Local

Person Hit by Vehicle in Andover

Town officials said Main Street is closed from Wheeler Street to Elm Square

By Thea DiGiammerino

A person was hit by a vehicle in Andover, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Andover police confirmed they were investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and there are injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Town officials said Main Street is closed from Wheeler Street to Elm Square. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

