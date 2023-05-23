Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Person Hit by Vehicle in Jamaica Plain

It was not immediately clear if there are serious injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to Boston police.

Police said the victim was hit at the intersection of Minden and Walden streets. It was not immediately clear if there are serious injuries.

More details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Boston
