Person Hit by Vehicle in Jamaica Plain

A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to Boston police.

Police said the victim was hit at the intersection of Minden and Walden streets. It was not immediately clear if there are serious injuries.

More details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.