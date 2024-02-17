Person hit by vehicle on highway in Sutton

A vehicle hit a pedestrian on a highway in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, officials said.

The crash took place on Route 146 north at Exit 13, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It closed two lanes of the highway, the Worcester-Providence Turnpike.

More details on the crash, including if the pedestrian was badly hurt, weren't immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.