Person Hit by Vehicle on Mass. Route 1 in Salisbury

By Asher Klein

The scene of a crash in Salisbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A person was hit by a vehicle in Salisbury, closing Route 1 and another Massachusetts highway Thursday, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place or how badly anyone was hurt in the crash, near the intersection of route 1 and 286. A truck was behind police tape at the scene of the crime, though it wasn't clear if that truck was the vehicle involved in the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged drivers to seek an alternate route for traveling in Salisbury.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

