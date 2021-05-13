Person Hit by Vehicle on Mass. Route 1 in Salisbury

A person was hit by a vehicle in Salisbury, closing Route 1 and another Massachusetts highway Thursday, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place or how badly anyone was hurt in the crash, near the intersection of route 1 and 286. A truck was behind police tape at the scene of the crime, though it wasn't clear if that truck was the vehicle involved in the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urged drivers to seek an alternate route for traveling in Salisbury.

Rt1 and Rt286 in #Salisbury Closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash with a pedestrian at Rt 286 and Rt 1. Crews on scene. Seek alt. route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 13, 2021

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.