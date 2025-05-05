Person hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at NH home

One person was hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Windham, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

The Windham Fire Department said they responded to a report of a man down at a home on West Shore Road around 8:41 p.m. Sunday.

While on their way to the scene, additional information was given that it might have involved an issue with a generator.

The first EMS crew to arrive was directed to the lower level of the home, where they immediately detected high levels of carbon monoxide at the door.

Additional personnel with self-contained breathing apparatus were called to the scene and entered the home, where they found a male patient. He was moved outside and CPR was initiated. The patient was eventually taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, and his condition is not currently known.

A female patient was also evaluated and received medical care at the scene, but she refused further medical attention and remained at the scene.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and is now conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident.