A person was hospitalized after being shot Friday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said the shooting happened on Oakley Street shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, police said.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.