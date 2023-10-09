Chelsea

Person hospitalized after shots fired in Chelsea

By Matt Fortin

Crime scene tape set up in Chelsea after shots fired on Sunday night leaves someone hurt, police say.
NBC10 Boston

Someone was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, after shots were fired, police said.

The Chelsea Police Department responded Sunday night to shots fired along Congress Avenue. One person was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries were not immediately clear.

Video showed crime scene tape blocking off a section of the street, and Chelsea police investigating.

Authorities said they would release more information when they are able to.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to call police at 617-466-4800.

More Chelsea news

Chelsea Sep 26

‘My mind is not well,' says man charged with killing girlfriend in Chelsea

bridges Sep 20

The Tobin Bridge may be up for replacement in the coming years

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us