Person hospitalized after shots fired in Chelsea

Someone was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, after shots were fired, police said.

The Chelsea Police Department responded Sunday night to shots fired along Congress Avenue. One person was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries were not immediately clear.

Video showed crime scene tape blocking off a section of the street, and Chelsea police investigating.

Authorities said they would release more information when they are able to.

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to call police at 617-466-4800.