Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Danvers

Person Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash in Danvers

Police say the vehicle appears to have gone of Route 1 and down a slope toward Route 62

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after apparently driving off Route 1 in Danvers, Massachusetts and landing on another road, authorities said.

State police said the person apparently lost control while driving on Route 1 and went off the road, landing on Route 62. The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, police said.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a passenger with front-end damage beneath an overpass.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

toddler death 16 mins ago

Bail Set for Whitman Mom Charged With Endangerment in Toddler Death

Fall River 2 hours ago

Man Charged in Connection with Deadly Stabbing Denied Bail

Route 62 was closed temporarily as crews responded to the scene.

There was no further information about the identity of the driver, the driver's condition or the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Danvers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us