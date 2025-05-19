Person in critical condition after being struck by lightning in NH over the weekend

A person is in critical condition after being struck by lightning during Saturday's severe storms in New Hampshire.

The lightning strike was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday on Morningside Drive in Hooksett, the Hooksett Fire Department said.

The fire department said they were called to an address on Morningside Drive on Saturday night for a medical emergency after a person was struck by lightning. An ambulance arrived at the scene to find one person in critical condition.

Ambulance personnel provided advanced life support measures at the scene and transported the patient to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to the Burn Center at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston.

The fire department said that a second patient was also assessed on scene who was not struck by lightning.

The name of the person who was struck by lightning has not been released. Hooksett police referred all questions to fire officials.