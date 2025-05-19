New Hampshire

Person in critical condition after being struck by lightning in NH over the weekend

A second patient was also assessed at the scene who was not struck by lightning, fire officials said

By Marc Fortier

lightning-generic

A person is in critical condition after being struck by lightning during Saturday's severe storms in New Hampshire.

The lightning strike was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday on Morningside Drive in Hooksett, the Hooksett Fire Department said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fire department said they were called to an address on Morningside Drive on Saturday night for a medical emergency after a person was struck by lightning. An ambulance arrived at the scene to find one person in critical condition.

Ambulance personnel provided advanced life support measures at the scene and transported the patient to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The patient was then flown by medical helicopter to the Burn Center at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire department said that a second patient was also assessed on scene who was not struck by lightning.

The name of the person who was struck by lightning has not been released. Hooksett police referred all questions to fire officials.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Former NH sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing funds sentenced to prison

New Hampshire 13 hours ago

20-year-old facing DWI charge after car goes into pond in Hudson, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us