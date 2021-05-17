Person in Lynn Home Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

A drive-by shooting left a person wounded in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The person who was injured was inside a home on Chestnut Street near Story Avenue at the time of the shooting, according to Lynn police. They've been taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, police said.

They didn't immediately provide information on the extent of the victim's injuries or what the suspected motive of the shooting might be.