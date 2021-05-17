Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lynn

Person in Lynn Home Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, Lynn police said

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A drive-by shooting left a person wounded in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The person who was injured was inside a home on Chestnut Street near Story Avenue at the time of the shooting, according to Lynn police. They've been taken to a local hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Diversity Book Fair 28 mins ago

Building Bridges to Understanding: Diversity Book Fair Makes Inclusion a Reality

Rhode Island 1 hour ago

Police to Give Update in Providence Shooting That Wounded 9

They didn't immediately provide information on the extent of the victim's injuries or what the suspected motive of the shooting might be.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusettsshootingPOLICE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us