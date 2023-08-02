Person injured in Jamaica Plain shooting Tuesday night

Boston police were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the latest in a string of violence over the past few days.

Police received a call just after 9 p.m. for a person shot on Beethoven Street at Washington Street. Officers responded, along with EMS.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect. Further information was not provided.

An investigation is ongoing into Tuesday's shooting, which comes less than 24 hours after two people were shot on School Street in Jamaica Plain.

On Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that he's outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked Boston Sunday night, including two deadly shootings, one in Roxbury and another on the Dorchester/Roxbury line, a shooting in Dorchester, and a triple stabbing, also in Dorchester.