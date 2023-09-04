Person killed by train on Cape Cod

A person is dead after being struck by a train on Cape Cod as Labor Day comes to an end.

Bourne police confirmed around 8 p.m. Monday that they are investigating the fatal incident involving a train hitting a person in the area of Aptucxet Trading Post and Perry Ave.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been released at this time, including any details about the victim or what happened.