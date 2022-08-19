Local

Amherst

Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst

The victim's name has not been released

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC 4 New York

A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

One driver died from their injuries. The two other drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the DA said.

The victim's name is not being released Friday, the DA added.

Officials did not say what they believe may have caused the fatal crash. Amherst police, Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office are jointly investigating.

