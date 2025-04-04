Cape Cod

Person killed in Cape Cod crash

Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly crash in Harwich that shut down Route 6 in both directions Thursday

A deadly crash shut down a Cape Cod highway Thursday evening, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the crash on Route 6 in Harwich.

Police said an occupant suffered fatal injuries. The victim's name was not released, and authorities did not say whether anyone else was hurt.

Route 6 was closed in both directions between Exits 82 and 85. Authorities said all lanes had reopened by around 9:45 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

