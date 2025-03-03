Person killed in crash in Cheshire, Conn.

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Cheshire on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wolf Hill Road near the intersection of Blacks Road around 10 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The area was briefly closed on Sunday evening and has since reopened.