Cheshire

Person killed in crash in Cheshire, Conn.

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Cheshire on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Wolf Hill Road near the intersection of Blacks Road around 10 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The area was briefly closed on Sunday evening and has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us