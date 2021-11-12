Local

Person Killed in East Bridgewater Rollover Crash

The cause of the crash is under investigation, East Bridgewater police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person died Friday afternoon after the car they were driving left the roadway, crashed into multiple objects and rolled over on Route 18 in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, police said.

The East Bridgewater police and fire departments responded to the crash around 3 p.m. in the area of 698 Bedford Street. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the victim, including name, age or gender.

According to police, the vehicle had been traveling southbound on Route 18 prior to the crash, near the intersection of Route 106.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by state and local officials.

