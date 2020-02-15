Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Person of Interest Identified in Child Abduction Attempts

Police in Worcester have identified a person of interest in connection with reported attempts by a man to kidnap two children.

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Generic Worcester Police
NECN

Police in Worcester have identified a person of interest in connection with reported attempts by a man to kidnap two children.

The person was in custody on an unrelated offense, officials announced Friday. No other information was released.

The Telegram & Gazette reported the students were accosted on their way to or from school in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Officials said the man was following children and asking them to get into his vehicle.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MBTA police 34 mins ago

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Security Guard’s Backpack, Credit Card

State House 2 hours ago

Bill Would Require Schools to Offer Free Menstrual Products

Police said the man confronted a 10-year-old elementary school student and grabbed her left wrist, but she made it to school safely. Authorities said the man also yelled at a middle school student to come to him, but she ran away and the man fled in a vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us