Person of Interest in Unsolved NH Homicide Taken Into Custody in Vermont

A person of interest in an unsolved homicide in Concord, New Hampshire, was taken into custody by police in Vermont on Wednesday.

South Burlington and Vermont state police said they were informed Wednesday by Concord police of a fugitive who was in South Burlington. Logan Clegg, 26, who is homeless, was wanted as a fugitive in the state of Utah and had been seen by New Hampshire police detectives on Williston Road in South Burlington.

Police said Clegg is a person of interest in an unsolved homicide that occurred in Concord in April.

With assistance from Vermont State Police, South Burlington police said they located Clegg at the South Burlington Public Library and took him into custody without incident. He was held on bail and transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as a fugitive from justice.

Clegg was wanted out of Cache County Utah related to a felony possession of stolen property case for which he is on probation, police said. The arrest warrant was issued in 2021.

New Hampshire officials have been investigating the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord since April, and had announced in May that they were seeking a male "person of interest" in connection with the case. The couple was found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord on April 21, not far from the apartment complex where they lived. South Burlington police would not say if Clegg's arrest was related to that case. They said any questions related to the Concord murder investigation must be directed to the Concord Police Department.

Authorities investigating the murders of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, released a sketch of a person of interest.

Emails to Concord police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office on Thursday morning were not immediately returned.